All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like
11144 Westwind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
11144 Westwind Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

11144 Westwind Dr

11144 Westwind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

11144 Westwind Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Charming and spacious corner 2BR/2BA with deck, fireplace, 1 car attached garage, access to tennis courts, pool & sand beach pool, playground and clubhouse! This townhouse gem showcases a scenic 2nd floor walk out deck overlooking back yard foliage, ceiling fans, ample storage, a garage with additional storage needs, washer & dryer in unit. Enjoy coffee or an evening beverage on the deck or the kitchen dinette area overlooking the landscape and sunset views west. The living room features a wood burning fireplace for the warm winter months ahead. This condo has many updates such as new carpet, kitchen vinyl, Paint throughout, new blinds and water heater.

Lease for this property will go through 3/31/2021 minimum as we do not allow Winter move outs. November-March.

Tenant responsible for: Electric, gas, internet, cable, trash/water/sewer.

Landlord responsible for: HOA fees (Snow & lawncare maintenance & exterior components), Professional Management Services.

**PETS - Cats & Dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

No Smoking allowed in home.

This home does not participate in the
Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11144 Westwind Dr have any available units?
11144 Westwind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11144 Westwind Dr have?
Some of 11144 Westwind Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11144 Westwind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11144 Westwind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11144 Westwind Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11144 Westwind Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11144 Westwind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11144 Westwind Dr offers parking.
Does 11144 Westwind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11144 Westwind Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11144 Westwind Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11144 Westwind Dr has a pool.
Does 11144 Westwind Dr have accessible units?
No, 11144 Westwind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11144 Westwind Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11144 Westwind Dr has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 BedroomsEden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with ParkingEden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State UniversityUniversity of Minnesota-Twin Cities