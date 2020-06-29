11144 Westwind Dr.

Amenities

Charming and spacious corner 2BR/2BA with deck, fireplace, 1 car attached garage, access to tennis courts, pool & sand beach pool, playground and clubhouse! This townhouse gem showcases a scenic 2nd floor walk out deck overlooking back yard foliage, ceiling fans, ample storage, a garage with additional storage needs, washer & dryer in unit. Enjoy coffee or an evening beverage on the deck or the kitchen dinette area overlooking the landscape and sunset views west. The living room features a wood burning fireplace for the warm winter months ahead. This condo has many updates such as new carpet, kitchen vinyl, Paint throughout, new blinds and water heater.



Lease for this property will go through 3/31/2021 minimum as we do not allow Winter move outs. November-March.



Tenant responsible for: Electric, gas, internet, cable, trash/water/sewer.



Landlord responsible for: HOA fees (Snow & lawncare maintenance & exterior components), Professional Management Services.



**PETS - Cats & Dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum per year. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



No Smoking allowed in home.



This home does not participate in the

Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



