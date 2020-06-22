All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10831 Lexington Drive

10831 Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10831 Lexington Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
media room
pet friendly
This 2Bed/2Bath home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood in Eden Prairie offering one level living, an abundance of natural light, vaulted ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace, master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, separate sitting room with french doors, private patio overlooking, nature, ponds, and wildlife. New plush carpeting. New stainless steel appliances, washer, and dryer coming soon! Amazing location blocks from shopping mall, great restaurants, movie theater, and grocery. Easy access to 212 and 494. Tenants responsible for electric, gas. HOA covers water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Cats and small dogs considered with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10831 Lexington Drive have any available units?
10831 Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10831 Lexington Drive have?
Some of 10831 Lexington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10831 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10831 Lexington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10831 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10831 Lexington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10831 Lexington Drive offer parking?
No, 10831 Lexington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10831 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10831 Lexington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10831 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 10831 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10831 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 10831 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10831 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10831 Lexington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
