10831 Lexington Drive

This 2Bed/2Bath home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood in Eden Prairie offering one level living, an abundance of natural light, vaulted ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace, master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, separate sitting room with french doors, private patio overlooking, nature, ponds, and wildlife. New plush carpeting. New stainless steel appliances, washer, and dryer coming soon! Amazing location blocks from shopping mall, great restaurants, movie theater, and grocery. Easy access to 212 and 494. Tenants responsible for electric, gas. HOA covers water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Cats and small dogs considered with an additional pet deposit and pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. This property is not approved for section 8.