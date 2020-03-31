14747 Cloquet St

Amenities

SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 2,200 sqft. Prime location close to parks, trails, lakes, shopping & entertainment! Amazing yard space & 700 sqft of storage space! The main level is filled w/ great natural light. Open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (high end fridge) dining area. Family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Partially furnished: Dining table and 6 chairs, 1 ( 3 piece couch ), 2 extra large area rugs in dining and living areas, patio table and 6 chairs w/ cushions and stainless gas grille w/2 tanks. House is available to show immediately. The home is available to occupy April 20th. The property has a water frontage pond stocked with large mouth bass, black crappie, and hybrid bluegill.