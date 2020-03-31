All apartments in Dayton
14747 Cloquet St
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:35 PM

14747 Cloquet St

14747 Cloquet Street · (952) 470-8888
Location

14747 Cloquet Street, Dayton, MN 55327

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
refrigerator
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 2,200 sqft. Prime location close to parks, trails, lakes, shopping & entertainment! Amazing yard space & 700 sqft of storage space! The main level is filled w/ great natural light. Open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (high end fridge) dining area. Family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Partially furnished: Dining table and 6 chairs, 1 ( 3 piece couch ), 2 extra large area rugs in dining and living areas, patio table and 6 chairs w/ cushions and stainless gas grille w/2 tanks. House is available to show immediately. The home is available to occupy April 20th. The property has a water frontage pond stocked with large mouth bass, black crappie, and hybrid bluegill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14747 Cloquet St have any available units?
14747 Cloquet St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14747 Cloquet St have?
Some of 14747 Cloquet St's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14747 Cloquet St currently offering any rent specials?
14747 Cloquet St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14747 Cloquet St pet-friendly?
No, 14747 Cloquet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dayton.
Does 14747 Cloquet St offer parking?
No, 14747 Cloquet St does not offer parking.
Does 14747 Cloquet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14747 Cloquet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14747 Cloquet St have a pool?
No, 14747 Cloquet St does not have a pool.
Does 14747 Cloquet St have accessible units?
No, 14747 Cloquet St does not have accessible units.
Does 14747 Cloquet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14747 Cloquet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14747 Cloquet St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14747 Cloquet St does not have units with air conditioning.
