Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING FROM PAUL @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 4 bed, 2 bath home is available for a 9/1 move in date. Incredible homes with beautiful wooden floor, nice kitchen and wonderful neighborhood. Tenant is responsible for lawn,snow, and utilities. (Rent: $2,200) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: NO PETS!!) To schedule your showing please EMAIL!!