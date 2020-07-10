All apartments in Crystal
Last updated March 19 2019

5607 Regent Avenue North

5607 Regent Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Regent Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55429
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home with huge yard with mature trees! Gorgeous hardwood floors and bonus room upstairs. Unfinished basement great for storage use, and a 2 car detached garage! Walking distance to the Twin Lakes!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 to schedule a showing or if you have any questions!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 9/26/18
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Regent Avenue North have any available units?
5607 Regent Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 5607 Regent Avenue North have?
Some of 5607 Regent Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Regent Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Regent Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Regent Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 Regent Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5607 Regent Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5607 Regent Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5607 Regent Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 Regent Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Regent Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5607 Regent Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5607 Regent Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5607 Regent Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Regent Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5607 Regent Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 Regent Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5607 Regent Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

