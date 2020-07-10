5607 Regent Avenue North

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this beautiful 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home with huge yard with mature trees! Gorgeous hardwood floors and bonus room upstairs. Unfinished basement great for storage use, and a 2 car detached garage! Walking distance to the Twin Lakes!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 to schedule a showing or if you have any questions!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 9/26/18

Contact us to schedule a showing.