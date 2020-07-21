All apartments in Crystal
Find more places like 5333 Byron Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crystal, MN
/
5333 Byron Avenue N
Last updated February 6 2020 at 1:04 AM

5333 Byron Avenue N

5333 Byron Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crystal
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5333 Byron Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55429
Cavanagh Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1st time available! Live in this newly renovated home. Professionally renovated home with all the amenities you would expect. This property offers an extreme value, you will not find other rentals in the area with these kinds of finishes! Start living the lifestyle you deserve.
Brand new kitchen with new white shaker-style cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, and new countertops.
Brand new bathroom with a new vanity, tub surround, and fixtures.
Home has newer vinyl windows, is freshly painted, and has new carpet in the lower level.
All of the kitchen appliances in the home are new! The mechanicals are newer as well.
We drain-tiled the house so you won't have to deal with a wet basement in the spring!
Credit and Background checks required for all tenants. Available Jan 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Byron Avenue N have any available units?
5333 Byron Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 5333 Byron Avenue N have?
Some of 5333 Byron Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Byron Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Byron Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Byron Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 5333 Byron Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal.
Does 5333 Byron Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 5333 Byron Avenue N offers parking.
Does 5333 Byron Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5333 Byron Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Byron Avenue N have a pool?
No, 5333 Byron Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 5333 Byron Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 5333 Byron Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Byron Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 Byron Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5333 Byron Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5333 Byron Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N
Crystal, MN 55427
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N
Crystal, MN 55427

Similar Pages

Crystal 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCrystal 2 Bedroom Apartments
Crystal Apartments with BalconiesCrystal Apartments with Garages
Crystal Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNNew Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MNBuffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN
Monticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNBig Lake, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Place

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities