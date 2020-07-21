5333 Byron Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1st time available! Live in this newly renovated home. Professionally renovated home with all the amenities you would expect. This property offers an extreme value, you will not find other rentals in the area with these kinds of finishes! Start living the lifestyle you deserve.

Brand new kitchen with new white shaker-style cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, and new countertops.

Brand new bathroom with a new vanity, tub surround, and fixtures.

Home has newer vinyl windows, is freshly painted, and has new carpet in the lower level.

All of the kitchen appliances in the home are new! The mechanicals are newer as well.

We drain-tiled the house so you won't have to deal with a wet basement in the spring!

Credit and Background checks required for all tenants. Available Jan 1, 2020.