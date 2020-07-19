5035 Welcome Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed garage pet friendly

This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom property provides the privacy of a single-family home and your own spacious yard in Crystal!



Amenities include an attached 1-car garage with storage, in-unit washer and dryer, microwave, A/C provided via a window unit, and a patio great for entertaining!



Located in ISD 281 - Robbinsdale Area School District.



Security Deposit: $1,300. Cats are permitted with additional fees. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Lawn Mower available on-site for tenant use.



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!