5035 Welcome Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5035 Welcome Ave N

5035 Welcome Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

5035 Welcome Ave N, Crystal, MN 55429
Cavanagh Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom property provides the privacy of a single-family home and your own spacious yard in Crystal!

Amenities include an attached 1-car garage with storage, in-unit washer and dryer, microwave, A/C provided via a window unit, and a patio great for entertaining!

Located in ISD 281 - Robbinsdale Area School District.

Security Deposit: $1,300. Cats are permitted with additional fees. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Lawn Mower available on-site for tenant use.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 Welcome Ave N have any available units?
5035 Welcome Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 5035 Welcome Ave N have?
Some of 5035 Welcome Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 Welcome Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5035 Welcome Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 Welcome Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5035 Welcome Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5035 Welcome Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5035 Welcome Ave N offers parking.
Does 5035 Welcome Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5035 Welcome Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 Welcome Ave N have a pool?
No, 5035 Welcome Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5035 Welcome Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5035 Welcome Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 Welcome Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5035 Welcome Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 Welcome Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5035 Welcome Ave N has units with air conditioning.
