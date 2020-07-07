4065 Jersey Avenue N

Amenities

Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1400 FSF, 3bd/1.5ba SFH in quiet Crystal Neighborhood. Close to US 100/US 169, excellent shopping and restaurants, within walking distance of many parks &amp; trails. Fenced in backyard w/screened in deck. Nice kitchen w/black appliances &amp; plenty of storage space. 3 beds/1.5 bath on main level including Master bedroom w/half bath. Finished basement w/family room. MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $1695/mo. Utilities responsibility of tenants. Apps are $55/adult. Deposit equals rent.Available Oct 7th.