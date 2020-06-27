3727 Yates Avenue N

Amenities

This beautiful home with tons of updates won't last long! The kitchen has beautiful wood oak cabinets, granite countertops, slate tile flooring, gas fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. The French doors open to a wide deck and a great backyard with partial wood privacy fencing. The lower level/basement has a custom bar, wine fridge, wood panel walls,and electric fireplace! 2 beds on the main floor, and a large carpeted bed on the upper level.The bathroom is on the main floor outside of the kitchen, bedrooms, and well situated living room. There is wood flooring on the main floor from the living room to the 2 bedrooms.Furnace New 2011, Windows new in 2003, Roof new in 2009, Deck new in 2011, Kitchen and Basement new between 2011-2013. Small dogs negotiable. $55 application fee per adult. $7 monthly convenience fee. To schedule a showing, click on the link: Sorry, no section 8