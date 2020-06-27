All apartments in Crystal
Crystal, MN
3727 Yates Avenue N
Last updated August 10 2019 at 5:35 PM

3727 Yates Avenue N

3727 Yates Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3727 Yates Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55422
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home with tons of updates won't last long! The kitchen has beautiful wood oak cabinets, granite countertops, slate tile flooring, gas fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. The French doors open to a wide deck and a great backyard with partial wood privacy fencing. The lower level/basement has a custom bar, wine fridge, wood panel walls,and electric fireplace! 2 beds on the main floor, and a large carpeted bed on the upper level.The bathroom is on the main floor outside of the kitchen, bedrooms, and well situated living room. There is wood flooring on the main floor from the living room to the 2 bedrooms.Furnace New 2011, Windows new in 2003, Roof new in 2009, Deck new in 2011, Kitchen and Basement new between 2011-2013. Small dogs negotiable. $55 application fee per adult. $7 monthly convenience fee. To schedule a showing, click on the link: Sorry, no section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Yates Avenue N have any available units?
3727 Yates Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 3727 Yates Avenue N have?
Some of 3727 Yates Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 Yates Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Yates Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Yates Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3727 Yates Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3727 Yates Avenue N offer parking?
No, 3727 Yates Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 3727 Yates Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 Yates Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Yates Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 3727 Yates Avenue N has a pool.
Does 3727 Yates Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3727 Yates Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Yates Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 Yates Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3727 Yates Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3727 Yates Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
