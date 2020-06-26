All apartments in Crystal
Last updated July 1 2019

3636 Xenia Ave N

3636 Xenia Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Xenia Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55422
Fair

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large partially fenced in backyard! This property also features hardwood floors, large windows, laundry, an unfinished basement for extra storage, and a 1 car detached garage. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main level, the third bedroom is located upstairs great for privacy!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 7/10/19


Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Xenia Ave N have any available units?
3636 Xenia Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 3636 Xenia Ave N have?
Some of 3636 Xenia Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Xenia Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Xenia Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Xenia Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Xenia Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Xenia Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Xenia Ave N offers parking.
Does 3636 Xenia Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Xenia Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Xenia Ave N have a pool?
No, 3636 Xenia Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Xenia Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3636 Xenia Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Xenia Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Xenia Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 Xenia Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3636 Xenia Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
