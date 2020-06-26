3636 Xenia Ave N

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large partially fenced in backyard! This property also features hardwood floors, large windows, laundry, an unfinished basement for extra storage, and a 1 car detached garage. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main level, the third bedroom is located upstairs great for privacy!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 7/10/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.