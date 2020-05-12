8674 Inwood Avenue S

Amenities

**VIRTUAL TOUR COMING** Due to Covid-19 Health and Safety concerns, in person showings are limited. Virtual tour will be available soon. Please email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link. This beautifully updated home in Cottage Grove sits less than 4 miles from an elementary, middle and high school, minutes from grocery stores and restaurants as well as a number of parks. The split level entry an updated open concept layout with a warm, inviting kitchen and SS appliances. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, 2 bedrooms, full bath and additional cozy family room in the lower level. Enjoy the warm weather outside on the spacious deck and in the fully fenced yard with your furry friends. An attached 2 car garage makes winter super convenient. Available June 1st with an early move in possible. Tenants responsible for lawn/snow care and all utilities which avg less than 200 a month. Security deposit same as rent. App fee 55 per adult. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Home is not section 8 approved.