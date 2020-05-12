All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

8674 Inwood Avenue S

8674 Inwood Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8674 Inwood Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
**VIRTUAL TOUR COMING** Due to Covid-19 Health and Safety concerns, in person showings are limited. Virtual tour will be available soon. Please email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link. This beautifully updated home in Cottage Grove sits less than 4 miles from an elementary, middle and high school, minutes from grocery stores and restaurants as well as a number of parks. The split level entry an updated open concept layout with a warm, inviting kitchen and SS appliances. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, 2 bedrooms, full bath and additional cozy family room in the lower level. Enjoy the warm weather outside on the spacious deck and in the fully fenced yard with your furry friends. An attached 2 car garage makes winter super convenient. Available June 1st with an early move in possible. Tenants responsible for lawn/snow care and all utilities which avg less than 200 a month. Security deposit same as rent. App fee 55 per adult. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8674 Inwood Avenue S have any available units?
8674 Inwood Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8674 Inwood Avenue S have?
Some of 8674 Inwood Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8674 Inwood Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
8674 Inwood Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8674 Inwood Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 8674 Inwood Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 8674 Inwood Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 8674 Inwood Avenue S offers parking.
Does 8674 Inwood Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8674 Inwood Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8674 Inwood Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 8674 Inwood Avenue S has a pool.
Does 8674 Inwood Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 8674 Inwood Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 8674 Inwood Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8674 Inwood Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8674 Inwood Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8674 Inwood Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

