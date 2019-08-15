Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7559 Immanuel Avenue S. Available 08/16/19 Great location *very clean *4Bed*2Bath home in Cottage Grove. Avail NOW. - Great location, very clean 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Cottage Grove.



MAIN LEVEL- Large living room, kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets. Informal dining area that walks out onto large deck, patio, and backyard. Two nice size bedrooms and full bath.



LOWER LEVEL- Large family room with fireplace. Two more bedrooms and 3/4 bath. Laundry room and storage space also on this level. Large fenced in backyard.



Pet friendly. Tenants pay all utilities (gas,electric, water/sewer, cable TV, trash/recycle).



Located close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to freeway. Avail now. MUST SEE.



