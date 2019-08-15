All apartments in Cottage Grove
7559 Immanuel Avenue S.

7559 Immanuel Avenue Court South · No Longer Available
Location

7559 Immanuel Avenue Court South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7559 Immanuel Avenue S. Available 08/16/19 Great location *very clean *4Bed*2Bath home in Cottage Grove. Avail NOW. - Great location, very clean 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Cottage Grove.

MAIN LEVEL- Large living room, kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets. Informal dining area that walks out onto large deck, patio, and backyard. Two nice size bedrooms and full bath.

LOWER LEVEL- Large family room with fireplace. Two more bedrooms and 3/4 bath. Laundry room and storage space also on this level. Large fenced in backyard.

Pet friendly. Tenants pay all utilities (gas,electric, water/sewer, cable TV, trash/recycle).

Located close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to freeway. Avail now. MUST SEE.

(RLNE4983288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. have any available units?
7559 Immanuel Avenue S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. have?
Some of 7559 Immanuel Avenue S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. currently offering any rent specials?
7559 Immanuel Avenue S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. is pet friendly.
Does 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. offer parking?
No, 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. does not offer parking.
Does 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. have a pool?
No, 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. does not have a pool.
Does 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. have accessible units?
No, 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. does not have accessible units.
Does 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7559 Immanuel Avenue S. does not have units with air conditioning.
