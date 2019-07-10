7013 Homestead Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Roomy end unit in great location! This split entry townhome offers the space you are looking for without the outdoor maintenance. The upper level features the open layout containing the kitchen, dining area, and living room with access to the deck. The bedrooms and full bath complete this level. The lower level features a bright family room with a stunning floor to ceiling fireplace. This room also features a walk-out sliding door leading to a private patio that is great for entertaining! Available: August 23, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included: Trash Removal, Lawn Care, Snow (over 2?) All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45