All apartments in Cottage Grove
Find more places like 7013 Homestead Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
7013 Homestead Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

7013 Homestead Avenue

7013 Homestead Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7013 Homestead Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25a599d0ee ---- Roomy end unit in great location! This split entry townhome offers the space you are looking for without the outdoor maintenance. The upper level features the open layout containing the kitchen, dining area, and living room with access to the deck. The bedrooms and full bath complete this level. The lower level features a bright family room with a stunning floor to ceiling fireplace. This room also features a walk-out sliding door leading to a private patio that is great for entertaining! Available: August 23, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. each - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included: Trash Removal, Lawn Care, Snow (over 2?) All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45 Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 Homestead Avenue have any available units?
7013 Homestead Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7013 Homestead Avenue have?
Some of 7013 Homestead Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 Homestead Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7013 Homestead Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 Homestead Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7013 Homestead Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7013 Homestead Avenue offer parking?
No, 7013 Homestead Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7013 Homestead Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 Homestead Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 Homestead Avenue have a pool?
No, 7013 Homestead Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7013 Homestead Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7013 Homestead Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 Homestead Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7013 Homestead Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7013 Homestead Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7013 Homestead Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNRochester, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities