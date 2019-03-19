6904 Meadow Grass Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

End Unit Townhouse Available Now, Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Office Area - End unit townhouse in Cottage Grove available now. The main level has an open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless appliances and a breakfast bar that connects to the dining room. The dining room also has a walkout to the patio. The living room has a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings that span both stories of the townhouse. There's also a half bathroom and laundry room on the main level.

Both bedrooms are upstairs. There's a small loft area perfect for an office and a full bathroom off the hallway. The smaller bedroom will be painted neutral. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached 3/4 bath.

This townhouse has central a/c, an attached two car garage and a small patio off the side.



Up to two pets are okay (under 35 lbs.) with a $50/month pet fee per

Rent includes water, trash & association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



