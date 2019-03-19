All apartments in Cottage Grove
Find more places like 6904 Meadow Grass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
6904 Meadow Grass Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6904 Meadow Grass Lane

6904 Meadow Grass Lane South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6904 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
End Unit Townhouse Available Now, Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Office Area - End unit townhouse in Cottage Grove available now. The main level has an open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless appliances and a breakfast bar that connects to the dining room. The dining room also has a walkout to the patio. The living room has a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings that span both stories of the townhouse. There's also a half bathroom and laundry room on the main level.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. There's a small loft area perfect for an office and a full bathroom off the hallway. The smaller bedroom will be painted neutral. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached 3/4 bath.
This townhouse has central a/c, an attached two car garage and a small patio off the side.

Up to two pets are okay (under 35 lbs.) with a $50/month pet fee per
Rent includes water, trash & association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE4640575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Meadow Grass Lane have any available units?
6904 Meadow Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6904 Meadow Grass Lane have?
Some of 6904 Meadow Grass Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Meadow Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Meadow Grass Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Meadow Grass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 Meadow Grass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6904 Meadow Grass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6904 Meadow Grass Lane does offer parking.
Does 6904 Meadow Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Meadow Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Meadow Grass Lane have a pool?
No, 6904 Meadow Grass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Meadow Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 6904 Meadow Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Meadow Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 Meadow Grass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 Meadow Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6904 Meadow Grass Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNRochester, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities