6792 Pine Crest Trail S. #303

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground garage

Sunny 2BR/1.5BA townhome on a quiet street in Cottage Grove. Avail Jan NOW. - Sunny 2BR/1.5BA townhome on a quiet street in Cottage Grove. This property offers the best in open-concept living with the opportunity to make it your own. Lots of storage on each level throughout the home.



MAIN LEVEL- includes large living-dining-kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, fireplace, balcony off of dining area & nine foot ceilings. A half bath completes the main floor. UPPER LEVEL-king size master with walk-in closet & attached full bath. A sunny second bedroom completes the upper level.

LOWER LEVEL- entry way includes large storage closet, laundry room & walks out to attached two-car garage.



New carpet and paint! Neighborhood playground is right around the corner. Property is conveniently located near freeways, schools & abundant shopping! Sanitation, Snow/Lawn Care, Lawn Care, included.Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer and cable TV. MUST SEE! Avail NOW.



Note: This property does not participate in Section 8



