Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

6784 Meadow Grass Lane S.

6784 Meadow Grass Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

6784 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
End Unit Townhome 3Bed/2.5 Bath- Cottage Grove- Available NOW! - Beautiful END UNIT town-home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

MAIN LEVEL: Living room with gas fireplace. Informal dining area off the kitchen. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. 1/2 half bath off kitchen. Breakfast bar that opens to informal dining and living room. Laundry room also on this level.
UPPER LEVEL: Three nice size bedrooms including a master with huge walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Full bath also on this level. Very spacious hallway. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to highway.

Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. No pets allowed.. Available NOW!

*Note: This property does not participate in the section 8 program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5524969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
