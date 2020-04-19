6784 Meadow Grass Lane S.

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets fireplace

End Unit Townhome 3Bed/2.5 Bath- Cottage Grove- Available NOW! - Beautiful END UNIT town-home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.



MAIN LEVEL: Living room with gas fireplace. Informal dining area off the kitchen. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. 1/2 half bath off kitchen. Breakfast bar that opens to informal dining and living room. Laundry room also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL: Three nice size bedrooms including a master with huge walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Full bath also on this level. Very spacious hallway. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to highway.



Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. No pets allowed.. Available NOW!



*Note: This property does not participate in the section 8 program.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5524969)