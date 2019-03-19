All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6222 Hedgecroft Ave S

6222 Hedgecroft Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Hedgecroft Ave S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Shari Gesche at (612) 743-0615 or sharig@reiprop.com.

6BR/5BA Two Story Home. 3- Car Attached Garage. Beautiful open Floor Plan. Main Level: Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Sliding Glass door to large Deck, Gas Fireplace, Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Laundry/Mud Room. Upper Level: Large Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in Closets, Large Master Bathroom, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bathroom. New Carpet going up the Stairs to the upper level, & the entire Upper Level. Lower Level: Bedroom, Office, Large Family Room, Sliding glass door walk out to back yard.

Available Immediately
Rent: $3,075

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S have any available units?
6222 Hedgecroft Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S have?
Some of 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Hedgecroft Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S offers parking.
Does 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S have a pool?
No, 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6222 Hedgecroft Ave S has units with air conditioning.
