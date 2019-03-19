6222 Hedgecroft Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse garage

For a showing of this property, please contact Shari Gesche at (612) 743-0615 or sharig@reiprop.com.



6BR/5BA Two Story Home. 3- Car Attached Garage. Beautiful open Floor Plan. Main Level: Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Sliding Glass door to large Deck, Gas Fireplace, Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Laundry/Mud Room. Upper Level: Large Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in Closets, Large Master Bathroom, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bathroom. New Carpet going up the Stairs to the upper level, & the entire Upper Level. Lower Level: Bedroom, Office, Large Family Room, Sliding glass door walk out to back yard.



Available Immediately

Rent: $3,075