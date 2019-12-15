All apartments in Corcoran
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

10155 Cain Road

10155 Cain Road · No Longer Available
Location

10155 Cain Road, Corcoran, MN 55374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Corcoran single family home with natural gas, NOT propane. Two bedrooms, newer stainless steel appliances, a private master bathroom, and loft with built-ins. Take advantage of a spacious basement with ¾ bath, gas stove, and walkout. Home offers four bathrooms - at least one on each floor, new HVAC, and water softener. Three season porch with its several windows allows light to fill the space, in addition a gas stove and ceiling fan. Four more potential garage spaces when pole barn is rented with home for an additional $150/mo plus electricity. Lot size 1.6 acres to enjoy the great outdoors with a fire-pit and flower garden area. Close to Maple Grove and Rogers - Hennepin County. Non-smokers only and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10155 Cain Road have any available units?
10155 Cain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corcoran, MN.
What amenities does 10155 Cain Road have?
Some of 10155 Cain Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10155 Cain Road currently offering any rent specials?
10155 Cain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10155 Cain Road pet-friendly?
No, 10155 Cain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corcoran.
Does 10155 Cain Road offer parking?
Yes, 10155 Cain Road offers parking.
Does 10155 Cain Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10155 Cain Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10155 Cain Road have a pool?
No, 10155 Cain Road does not have a pool.
Does 10155 Cain Road have accessible units?
No, 10155 Cain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10155 Cain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10155 Cain Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10155 Cain Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10155 Cain Road has units with air conditioning.
