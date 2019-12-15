10155 Cain Road

Amenities

Corcoran single family home with natural gas, NOT propane. Two bedrooms, newer stainless steel appliances, a private master bathroom, and loft with built-ins. Take advantage of a spacious basement with ¾ bath, gas stove, and walkout. Home offers four bathrooms - at least one on each floor, new HVAC, and water softener. Three season porch with its several windows allows light to fill the space, in addition a gas stove and ceiling fan. Four more potential garage spaces when pole barn is rented with home for an additional $150/mo plus electricity. Lot size 1.6 acres to enjoy the great outdoors with a fire-pit and flower garden area. Close to Maple Grove and Rogers - Hennepin County. Non-smokers only and no pets please.