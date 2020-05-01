4656 Washington Street NE - Upper

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed Duplex-Columbia Heights!



Check out this cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath unit Located in convenient Columbia Heights just blocks from the Mississippi River and 694.

The City Park is right across the street.

Laundry in building, hardwood floors, and spacious front and back yard.

Sorry no pets allowed.



Applicant must have viewed property in order to apply

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas/and water/sewer/trash to be apportioned as it is 1 meter -$75/month, snow/lawn care

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/282f09305f