4656 Washington Street NE - Upper
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

4656 Washington Street NE - Upper

4656 Washington St NE · No Longer Available
Location

4656 Washington St NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 3 Bed Duplex-Columbia Heights!

Check out this cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath unit Located in convenient Columbia Heights just blocks from the Mississippi River and 694.
The City Park is right across the street.
Laundry in building, hardwood floors, and spacious front and back yard.
Sorry no pets allowed.

Applicant must have viewed property in order to apply
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/gas/and water/sewer/trash to be apportioned as it is 1 meter -$75/month, snow/lawn care
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/282f09305f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper have any available units?
4656 Washington Street NE - Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
4656 Washington Street NE - Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper pet-friendly?
No, 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper offer parking?
No, 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper does not offer parking.
Does 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper have a pool?
No, 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper does not have a pool.
Does 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper have accessible units?
No, 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 4656 Washington Street NE - Upper does not have units with air conditioning.

