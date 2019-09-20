All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 3805 2nd St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
3805 2nd St NE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:24 PM

3805 2nd St NE

3805 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia Heights
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3805 2nd Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Beautiful new certified green home. Two story, new construction in great neighborhood. Convenient location to major freeways. Open layout stainless steel appliances., large kitchen, great for entertaining, 3 beautiful large bedrooms all on upper level. Finish the asement for an additonal bedroom, bath & family room. Sod included in price.The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property. Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $367,900.00. provided by the NorthStar MLS
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 2nd St NE have any available units?
3805 2nd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 3805 2nd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3805 2nd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 2nd St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 2nd St NE is pet friendly.
Does 3805 2nd St NE offer parking?
No, 3805 2nd St NE does not offer parking.
Does 3805 2nd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 2nd St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 2nd St NE have a pool?
No, 3805 2nd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3805 2nd St NE have accessible units?
No, 3805 2nd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 2nd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 2nd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 2nd St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 2nd St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbia Heights 1 BedroomsColumbia Heights 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Heights 3 BedroomsColumbia Heights Apartments with Parking
Columbia Heights Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities