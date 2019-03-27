All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 2307 40th Avenue North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
2307 40th Avenue North East
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:34 AM

2307 40th Avenue North East

2307 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia Heights
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2307 40th Avenue Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This home boast an open layout with large kitchen with clean white cabinets and stainless steel appliances to match. Three bedrooms are on main level, including the master bedroom w/ 3/4 Bathroom! Main level also holds Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room w/ walkout to deck and patio, large entryway from garage and full bathroom. Basement holds bedroom four, large family room, laundry and utility room and excessively large storage room. Pet Policy: Pets allowed (No aggressive breeds) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 2307 40th Ave NE Columbia Heights MN 55421

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 40th Avenue North East have any available units?
2307 40th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 2307 40th Avenue North East have?
Some of 2307 40th Avenue North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 40th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
2307 40th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 40th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 40th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 2307 40th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 2307 40th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 2307 40th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 40th Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 40th Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 2307 40th Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 2307 40th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 2307 40th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 40th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 40th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 40th Avenue North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 40th Avenue North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbia Heights 1 BedroomsColumbia Heights 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Heights 3 BedroomsColumbia Heights Apartments with Parking
Columbia Heights Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities