2307 40th Avenue North East

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This home boast an open layout with large kitchen with clean white cabinets and stainless steel appliances to match. Three bedrooms are on main level, including the master bedroom w/ 3/4 Bathroom! Main level also holds Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room w/ walkout to deck and patio, large entryway from garage and full bathroom. Basement holds bedroom four, large family room, laundry and utility room and excessively large storage room. Pet Policy: Pets allowed (No aggressive breeds) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 2307 40th Ave NE Columbia Heights MN 55421