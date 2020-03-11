42 West Rd

Amenities

This newly renovated home includes new kitchen cabinets and flooring. Off the kitchen is a new washer and dryer. Living room and bedrooms have all refinished hardwood floors. Decorative fireplace in living room. Bathroom was completely remodeled with new flooring, tub surround and sink. New paint throughout. The home is located on a huge wooded lot and includes a garage. Located one block from park and baseball field. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal Pet allowed with owner approval.



To be added:

New stove w/e 2/14

Linoleum in front entry in Spring

New Washer and Dryer w/e 2/14



PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



Approx. Utilities

Electric = $50/mo

Water/Gas/Refuse/Sewer/Recycling = $132/mo