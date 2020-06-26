Sign Up
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:11 PM
759 Brandenburg Drive
759 Brandenburg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
759 Brandenburg Drive, Chaska, MN 55318
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Walkout Rambler with a Spacious 30x28 Heated and Insulated Garage! Main Floor Laundry! Great Lot!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 759 Brandenburg Drive have any available units?
759 Brandenburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chaska, MN
.
What amenities does 759 Brandenburg Drive have?
Some of 759 Brandenburg Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 759 Brandenburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
759 Brandenburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Brandenburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 759 Brandenburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chaska
.
Does 759 Brandenburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 759 Brandenburg Drive offers parking.
Does 759 Brandenburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 759 Brandenburg Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Brandenburg Drive have a pool?
No, 759 Brandenburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 759 Brandenburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 759 Brandenburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Brandenburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 Brandenburg Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 759 Brandenburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 Brandenburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
