Built in 2014. Basically a brand new townhome available March 1st. Ceramic tile throughout. Excellent kitchen with large island. Granite countertops with plenty of room and pantry. 1/2 bath on the main. 3 bedrooms up with two full baths. Master bath has Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Master suite has two walk in closets. Water, Trash, and all exterior maintenance included. $250 pet deposit. SCHEDULE A SHOWING: http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/