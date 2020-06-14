Apartment List
27 Furnished Apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Burnsville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,123
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,255
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
9343 Elliot Avenue S
9343 Elliot Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1056 sqft
This is move in ready, and a great place to call home. Features nicely furnished 1 bed/1 bath, self contained unit with kitchen, bath, den area that could double for a day bed room.
Results within 10 miles of Burnsville
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,345
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,030
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Powderhorn Park
10 Units Available
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Lyn Lake
20 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,367
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Uptown
11 Units Available
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
917 sqft
Finally, what you have been searching for...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Seward
26 Units Available
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,399
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 07:08pm
Whittier
11 Units Available
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,373
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the old Rex Hardware site in the Whittier Neighborhood of Minneapolis— Rex26 apartments offer uniquely urban living right at Lyndale and 26th. Fill your world with the majesty and splendor you deserve. We’re here to help.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 18 at 10:46pm
$
Prospect Park
27 Units Available
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
948 sqft
University of Minnesota student housing near campus, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transit. In the heart of Stadium Village. Furnished, pet-friendly units feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Southdale
Contact for Availability
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,400
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1541 sqft
A spacious community with fenced-in dog areas, private backyards, a BBQ area and a courtyard. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Near Galleria Mall and Hwy 62.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
2600 University Avenue Southeast
2600 Southeast University Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
899 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
University of Minnesota condo near to all

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Stevens Square
1 Unit Available
1800 Clinton Ave Apt 307
1800 Clinton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
19 W 24th St Unit 1
19 West 24th Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1100 sqft
A stunning two bedroom/1 bath lower unit of a Duplex in south Mpls near Uptown. The space is flowing in natural& recess lighting. Lots of modern touches of the floors, lighting and appliances. Beautiful kitchen cabinets and eat-in kitchen/island.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Merriam Park West
1 Unit Available
215 Otis Avenue
215 Otis Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
2512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2+Den fully furnished in the Merriam Park West neighborhood of St Paul, just off of Mississippi River Blvd. This Shadow Falls condo occupies the entire 2nd floor of the building with over 2,500 sq ft.

June 2020 Burnsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burnsville Rent Report. Burnsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burnsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Burnsville rents declined moderately over the past month

Burnsville rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burnsville stand at $1,140 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,438 for a two-bedroom. Burnsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Burnsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burnsville

    As rents have increased moderately in Burnsville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burnsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Burnsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,438 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% increase in Burnsville.
    • While Burnsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burnsville than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Burnsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

