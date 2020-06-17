900 Willow Glen Drive - 1

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association. High ceiling, large walk in closet. Soaker tub. Cherry finishes throughout. Beautiful end unit location. Land lord pays association dues. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets, no smoking. 2 year lease.
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association. High ceiling, large walk in closet. Soaker tub. Cherry finishes throughout. Beautiful end unit location. Land lord pays association dues. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets, no smoking. 2 year lease.