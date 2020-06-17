900 Willow Glen Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association. High ceiling, large walk in closet. Soaker tub. Cherry finishes throughout. Beautiful end unit location. Land lord pays association dues. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets, no smoking. 2 year lease.

