Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:29 AM

900 Willow Glen Drive - 1

900 Willow Glen Dr · (612) 328-8004
Location

900 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN 55313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1993 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association. High ceiling, large walk in closet. Soaker tub. Cherry finishes throughout. Beautiful end unit location. Land lord pays association dues. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets, no smoking. 2 year lease.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have any available units?
900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have?
Some of 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 900 Willow Glen Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
