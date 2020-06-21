All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 2210 Longhorn Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo, MN
/
2210 Longhorn Ln
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2210 Longhorn Ln

2210 Longhorn Lane · (763) 296-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2210 Longhorn Lane, Buffalo, MN 55313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DISCLAIMER:
Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.

Welcome Home to this premium executive property! Just minutes away from the Golf Course and Buffalo Lake. This home is nestled in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood! 3 bedrooms on the same level with large Master bedroom and private en suite, complete with Jacuzzi tub & shower! Beautiful Gourmet eat in kitchen & formal dining room with plenty of room on the main level to entertain your guests! Lots of storage with a super clean unfinished walkout basement. You won't be lacking for space! Large 3 car garage to park your vehicles and toys! No Association Fees! Sorry, NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Longhorn Ln have any available units?
2210 Longhorn Ln has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2210 Longhorn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Longhorn Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Longhorn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Longhorn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 2210 Longhorn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Longhorn Ln does offer parking.
Does 2210 Longhorn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Longhorn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Longhorn Ln have a pool?
No, 2210 Longhorn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Longhorn Ln have accessible units?
No, 2210 Longhorn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Longhorn Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Longhorn Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Longhorn Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Longhorn Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2210 Longhorn Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Point South
1506 Anderson Ave
Buffalo, MN 55313
Midtowne Hillcrest
410 1st St S
Buffalo, MN 55313

Similar Pages

Buffalo 3 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNRobbinsdale, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNWaite Park, MNHutchinson, MN
Vadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Joseph, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity