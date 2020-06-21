2210 Longhorn Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

DISCLAIMER:

Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.



Welcome Home to this premium executive property! Just minutes away from the Golf Course and Buffalo Lake. This home is nestled in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood! 3 bedrooms on the same level with large Master bedroom and private en suite, complete with Jacuzzi tub & shower! Beautiful Gourmet eat in kitchen & formal dining room with plenty of room on the main level to entertain your guests! Lots of storage with a super clean unfinished walkout basement. You won't be lacking for space! Large 3 car garage to park your vehicles and toys! No Association Fees! Sorry, NO pets.