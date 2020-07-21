All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated September 22 2019 at 4:47 PM

9414 Toledo Lane N

9414 Toledo Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

9414 Toledo Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Founders

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, private master suite, unfinished lower level, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 9414 Toledo Ln N Brooklyn Park MNÂ 55443

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9414 Toledo Lane N have any available units?
9414 Toledo Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 9414 Toledo Lane N have?
Some of 9414 Toledo Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9414 Toledo Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9414 Toledo Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 Toledo Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9414 Toledo Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 9414 Toledo Lane N offer parking?
No, 9414 Toledo Lane N does not offer parking.
Does 9414 Toledo Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9414 Toledo Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 Toledo Lane N have a pool?
No, 9414 Toledo Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 9414 Toledo Lane N have accessible units?
No, 9414 Toledo Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 Toledo Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9414 Toledo Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9414 Toledo Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9414 Toledo Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
