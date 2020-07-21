9414 Toledo Lane N

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, private master suite, unfinished lower level, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 9414 Toledo Ln N Brooklyn Park MNÂ 55443