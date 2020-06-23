All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
9407 Cherrywood Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9407 Cherrywood Avenue North

9407 Cherrywood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9407 Cherrywood Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pinebrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Brooklyn Park, MN. It offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 3,008 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North have any available units?
9407 Cherrywood Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North have?
Some of 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
9407 Cherrywood Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North have a pool?
No, 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9407 Cherrywood Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University