on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9132 Barrington Terrace Available 01/01/20 Beautiful Home in Brooklyn Park 4 bed 3 bath - 4 Bedroom 3 bath home located near Edinburgh golf course. Edinburgh neighborhood is a highly desirable quiet community. Newer construction with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, new hardwood floors, large deck and patio with a private backyard. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances.



Extra large mud room connected to attached 2 car garage and laundry room. You'll love this property that is minutes from downtown, HWY 610 for an easy commute.



(RLNE5312195)