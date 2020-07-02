All apartments in Brooklyn Park
9132 Barrington Terrace
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

9132 Barrington Terrace

9132 Barrington Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

9132 Barrington Terrace North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Edinburgh

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9132 Barrington Terrace Available 01/01/20 Beautiful Home in Brooklyn Park 4 bed 3 bath - 4 Bedroom 3 bath home located near Edinburgh golf course. Edinburgh neighborhood is a highly desirable quiet community. Newer construction with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, new hardwood floors, large deck and patio with a private backyard. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances.

Extra large mud room connected to attached 2 car garage and laundry room. You'll love this property that is minutes from downtown, HWY 610 for an easy commute.

(RLNE5312195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9132 Barrington Terrace have any available units?
9132 Barrington Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 9132 Barrington Terrace have?
Some of 9132 Barrington Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9132 Barrington Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9132 Barrington Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9132 Barrington Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9132 Barrington Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9132 Barrington Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9132 Barrington Terrace offers parking.
Does 9132 Barrington Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9132 Barrington Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9132 Barrington Terrace have a pool?
No, 9132 Barrington Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9132 Barrington Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9132 Barrington Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9132 Barrington Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9132 Barrington Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9132 Barrington Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9132 Barrington Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

