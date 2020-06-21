8839 N Maplebrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Rent this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit town home in Brooklyn Park. The upper level has the living room, dining room and kitchen, all with hardwood floors. The 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom are also on the upper level. The lower level has a family room with a fireplace, laundry and access to the attached 2 car garage. Other features include a back deck, central air, water softener, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer and garbage disposal. Trash, lawn care and snow removal are included in the rent. The tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



DUE TO COVID 19 AND THIS PROPERTY BEING OCCUPIED WE ARE ASKING THAT YOU VIEW OUR PHOTOS AND NEW VIRTUAL TOUR ON OUR WEBSITE. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED PLEASE APPLY. IF YOU ARE APPROVED WE WILL SET UP A SHOWING FOR THE HOME BEFORE YOU SIGN THE LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO NOT MOVE FORWARD. www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.



LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.



NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.



NO PETS PER OWNER



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Living Rm - Upper 14X11

Dining Rm - Upper 12X10

Family Rm - Main 19X12

Kitchen - Upper 9X9

Bedroom 1 - Upper 14X11

Bedroom 2 - Upper 12X10

Foyer Main - 16X5

Deck Upper - 12X10



Approximate Utility Costs:

Electric = $45/mo.

Gas = $60/mo.

Water = $15/mo.