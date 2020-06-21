All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
8839 N Maplebrook Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8839 N Maplebrook Court

8839 North Maplebrook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8839 North Maplebrook Circle, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Commerce

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit town home in Brooklyn Park. The upper level has the living room, dining room and kitchen, all with hardwood floors. The 2 bedrooms and the full bathroom are also on the upper level. The lower level has a family room with a fireplace, laundry and access to the attached 2 car garage. Other features include a back deck, central air, water softener, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer and garbage disposal. Trash, lawn care and snow removal are included in the rent. The tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

DUE TO COVID 19 AND THIS PROPERTY BEING OCCUPIED WE ARE ASKING THAT YOU VIEW OUR PHOTOS AND NEW VIRTUAL TOUR ON OUR WEBSITE. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED PLEASE APPLY. IF YOU ARE APPROVED WE WILL SET UP A SHOWING FOR THE HOME BEFORE YOU SIGN THE LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO NOT MOVE FORWARD. www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.

LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.

NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.

NO PETS PER OWNER

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Living Rm - Upper 14X11
Dining Rm - Upper 12X10
Family Rm - Main 19X12
Kitchen - Upper 9X9
Bedroom 1 - Upper 14X11
Bedroom 2 - Upper 12X10
Foyer Main - 16X5
Deck Upper - 12X10

Approximate Utility Costs:
Electric = $45/mo.
Gas = $60/mo.
Water = $15/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8839 N Maplebrook Court have any available units?
8839 N Maplebrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8839 N Maplebrook Court have?
Some of 8839 N Maplebrook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8839 N Maplebrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
8839 N Maplebrook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8839 N Maplebrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 8839 N Maplebrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 8839 N Maplebrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 8839 N Maplebrook Court does offer parking.
Does 8839 N Maplebrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8839 N Maplebrook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8839 N Maplebrook Court have a pool?
No, 8839 N Maplebrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 8839 N Maplebrook Court have accessible units?
No, 8839 N Maplebrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8839 N Maplebrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8839 N Maplebrook Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8839 N Maplebrook Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8839 N Maplebrook Court has units with air conditioning.
