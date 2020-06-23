All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8425 Logan Avenue North

8425 Logan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8425 Logan Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Norwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Brooklyn Park, MN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,708 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 Logan Avenue North have any available units?
8425 Logan Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8425 Logan Avenue North have?
Some of 8425 Logan Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 Logan Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
8425 Logan Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 Logan Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8425 Logan Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 8425 Logan Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 8425 Logan Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 8425 Logan Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 Logan Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 Logan Avenue North have a pool?
No, 8425 Logan Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 8425 Logan Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 8425 Logan Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 Logan Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8425 Logan Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8425 Logan Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8425 Logan Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
