Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:45 PM

8304 Zane Avenue North-311

8304 Zane Court North · No Longer Available
Location

8304 Zane Court North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Central Brooklyn

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70f71db036 ---- Don\'t miss out! Come check out this upper level, 2 bedroom unit in Brooklyn Park! Pet Policy: Cat ok with $200 non refundable deposit. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: off-street, 1 spot per lease holder, garages available for rent. Laundry: Laundry on site. Appliances: Fridge, Dishwasher, Electric Range, AC. Third Tenants pay electricity. Owner pays water, sewer, trash, heat. ** For showings meet in front of the Leasing Office **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 have any available units?
8304 Zane Avenue North-311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 have?
Some of 8304 Zane Avenue North-311's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Zane Avenue North-311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 is pet friendly.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 offer parking?
Yes, 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 offers parking.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 have a pool?
No, 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 does not have a pool.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 have accessible units?
No, 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8304 Zane Avenue North-311 has units with air conditioning.

