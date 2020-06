Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and updated spacious split level duplex unit with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for rent. 2 bedrooms on upper level, one on lower level and one in basement. Basement room can be used as a family room. Remodeled and updated baths, kitchen has been updated. Private fenced in yard. Great location with easy access to 252 and hwy 94. Osseo school district.