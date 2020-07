Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @Renters Warehouse!!!!!! This Updated 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Brooklyn Park Mn is Available for 5/1/2020 move-in date. Updated Newly Remodeled Kitchen & Bath. Laundry Room, Beautiful Hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. Very spacious 2 car garage, this is a must see.