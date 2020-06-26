All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
7737 Vincent Ave N
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

7737 Vincent Ave N

7737 Vincent Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7737 Vincent Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Norwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$250 OFF Sept rent! 2bd 1ba Brooklyn Park Lower Unit of Split entry style Duplex $1199/mo includes gas/heat - 2bd 1ba Brooklyn Park Lower Unit Duplex
$1149.00/mo*
$1,198.00 deposit
Pet considered on a case by case basis, with signed pet responsibility addendum and pet deposit
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: lawn care, snow removal, light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com

(RLNE4925205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7737 Vincent Ave N have any available units?
7737 Vincent Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 7737 Vincent Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7737 Vincent Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7737 Vincent Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7737 Vincent Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7737 Vincent Ave N offer parking?
No, 7737 Vincent Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 7737 Vincent Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7737 Vincent Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7737 Vincent Ave N have a pool?
No, 7737 Vincent Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7737 Vincent Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7737 Vincent Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7737 Vincent Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7737 Vincent Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7737 Vincent Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7737 Vincent Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
