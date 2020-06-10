Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7612 Hampshire Ave N Available 07/13/19 Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath TH with Unfinished Bsmt & 1 CG in Brooklyn Park! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!



Located off of Brooklyn Blvd & 81 close to restaurants, shops, & Target! Also in the 279 Osseo school district.



This 3 level town home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level. The main level features a walk-through kitchen, a dining room, and a large living room with a walk-out patio opening up to a large open yard. It also has an unfinished basement with plenty of storage. Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included, tenant pays other utilities.

Over-sized detached 1 car garage. Washer/dryer in unit. Not Section approved. Pets considered.



To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



(RLNE2703288)