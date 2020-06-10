All apartments in Brooklyn Park
7612 Hampshire Ave N
7612 Hampshire Ave N

7612 Hampshire Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7612 Hampshire Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Hartkopf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7612 Hampshire Ave N Available 07/13/19 Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath TH with Unfinished Bsmt & 1 CG in Brooklyn Park! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

Located off of Brooklyn Blvd & 81 close to restaurants, shops, & Target! Also in the 279 Osseo school district.

This 3 level town home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level. The main level features a walk-through kitchen, a dining room, and a large living room with a walk-out patio opening up to a large open yard. It also has an unfinished basement with plenty of storage. Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included, tenant pays other utilities.
Over-sized detached 1 car garage. Washer/dryer in unit. Not Section approved. Pets considered.

To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE2703288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7612 Hampshire Ave N have any available units?
7612 Hampshire Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7612 Hampshire Ave N have?
Some of 7612 Hampshire Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 Hampshire Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7612 Hampshire Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 Hampshire Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7612 Hampshire Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7612 Hampshire Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7612 Hampshire Ave N offers parking.
Does 7612 Hampshire Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7612 Hampshire Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 Hampshire Ave N have a pool?
No, 7612 Hampshire Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7612 Hampshire Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7612 Hampshire Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 Hampshire Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7612 Hampshire Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7612 Hampshire Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7612 Hampshire Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
