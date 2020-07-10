7452 72 Nd Lane N

Amenities

Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse. This cozy 2bed 1bath town-home is newly renovated. It features an open concept living and kitchen area with new carpet in the living area with fireplace, new appliances in kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Both bedrooms and the bathroom are located on the upper level. The bedrooms feature new carpet and fresh paint and the bath is newly renovated as well. There is one garage stall as well. The community has plenty to offer like a pool and a rec-room. Rent is $1500 a month and deposit is equal to rent. Application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time $150 lease admin fee due upon acceptance. To qualify monthly household income must be 3 times the rent along with a good rental history. Tenant only pays electric. Sorry no section 8 and no pets. This is a must see, schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery