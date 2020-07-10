All apartments in Brooklyn Park
7452 72 Nd Lane N

7452 72nd Ln N · No Longer Available
Location

7452 72nd Ln N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Hartkopf

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse. This cozy 2bed 1bath town-home is newly renovated. It features an open concept living and kitchen area with new carpet in the living area with fireplace, new appliances in kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Both bedrooms and the bathroom are located on the upper level. The bedrooms feature new carpet and fresh paint and the bath is newly renovated as well. There is one garage stall as well. The community has plenty to offer like a pool and a rec-room. Rent is $1500 a month and deposit is equal to rent. Application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time $150 lease admin fee due upon acceptance. To qualify monthly household income must be 3 times the rent along with a good rental history. Tenant only pays electric. Sorry no section 8 and no pets. This is a must see, schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7452 72 Nd Lane N have any available units?
7452 72 Nd Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7452 72 Nd Lane N have?
Some of 7452 72 Nd Lane N's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7452 72 Nd Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
7452 72 Nd Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7452 72 Nd Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 7452 72 Nd Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 7452 72 Nd Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 7452 72 Nd Lane N offers parking.
Does 7452 72 Nd Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7452 72 Nd Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7452 72 Nd Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 7452 72 Nd Lane N has a pool.
Does 7452 72 Nd Lane N have accessible units?
No, 7452 72 Nd Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 7452 72 Nd Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7452 72 Nd Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7452 72 Nd Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7452 72 Nd Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

