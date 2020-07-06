7441 Colfax Ave. N.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that has been recently updated with new carpet and fresh paint. This house sits on a corner lot and has lots of great features including lots of built in's, a double oven, a dishwasher, a bonus living room on the lower level, a back deck, and a 3 car attached garage. The master bedroom is located on the upper level and has an en-suite bathroom, and the other 2 bedrooms are located on the lower level.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deVa7YxiFy4&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

