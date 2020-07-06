All apartments in Brooklyn Park
7441 Colfax Ave. N.

7441 Colfax Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7441 Colfax Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Monroe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that has been recently updated with new carpet and fresh paint. This house sits on a corner lot and has lots of great features including lots of built in's, a double oven, a dishwasher, a bonus living room on the lower level, a back deck, and a 3 car attached garage. The master bedroom is located on the upper level and has an en-suite bathroom, and the other 2 bedrooms are located on the lower level.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deVa7YxiFy4&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7441 Colfax Ave. N. have any available units?
7441 Colfax Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7441 Colfax Ave. N. have?
Some of 7441 Colfax Ave. N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7441 Colfax Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
7441 Colfax Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7441 Colfax Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7441 Colfax Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 7441 Colfax Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 7441 Colfax Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 7441 Colfax Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7441 Colfax Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7441 Colfax Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 7441 Colfax Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 7441 Colfax Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 7441 Colfax Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 7441 Colfax Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7441 Colfax Ave. N. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7441 Colfax Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7441 Colfax Ave. N. does not have units with air conditioning.

