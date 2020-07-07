All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

7347 York avenue North

7347 York Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7347 York Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Brookdale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7501ba905e ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda [at] twincitiesleasing [dot] com Photos and Video Tour on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Single family in located in Brooklyn Park. Split level entrance with upper level having 2 bedrooms, full bathroom upstairs with living room ,Kitchen and Dining Room that walks out to a deck that over looks a big yard. Lower Level has a full bathroom, bedroom, laundry with storage and Rec room and storage. 2 car garage attached. Residents pay all utilities and handle lawn and snow care. Sorry No pets. Check out the video tour at https://youtu.be/fvivqOWBcCw (or searching the address in You Tube) Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7347 York avenue North have any available units?
7347 York avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 7347 York avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7347 York avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7347 York avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 7347 York avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 7347 York avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 7347 York avenue North offers parking.
Does 7347 York avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7347 York avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7347 York avenue North have a pool?
No, 7347 York avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7347 York avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7347 York avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7347 York avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7347 York avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7347 York avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7347 York avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

