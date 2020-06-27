6515 108th Trail North

Amenities

Spectacular home features a gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, huge center island, beautiful hardwood floors, & high-end stainless steel appliances. The Great Room has a stone fireplace. Screened-in Porch with access to Deck. Master Suite has walk-in closet & ceramic bath with double vanity & soaker tub. 4 bedrooms on same level - all with private or Jack & Jill baths. Large walk-out lower level. Heated garage! Available Aug 14th.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.