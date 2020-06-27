All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 6515 108th Trail North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
6515 108th Trail North
Last updated September 23 2019 at 5:15 PM

6515 108th Trail North

6515 108th Trl N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6515 108th Trl N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
Northwoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular home features a gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, huge center island, beautiful hardwood floors, & high-end stainless steel appliances. The Great Room has a stone fireplace. Screened-in Porch with access to Deck. Master Suite has walk-in closet & ceramic bath with double vanity & soaker tub. 4 bedrooms on same level - all with private or Jack & Jill baths. Large walk-out lower level. Heated garage! Available Aug 14th.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 108th Trail North have any available units?
6515 108th Trail North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 6515 108th Trail North have?
Some of 6515 108th Trail North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 108th Trail North currently offering any rent specials?
6515 108th Trail North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 108th Trail North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 108th Trail North is pet friendly.
Does 6515 108th Trail North offer parking?
Yes, 6515 108th Trail North offers parking.
Does 6515 108th Trail North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 108th Trail North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 108th Trail North have a pool?
No, 6515 108th Trail North does not have a pool.
Does 6515 108th Trail North have accessible units?
No, 6515 108th Trail North does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 108th Trail North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 108th Trail North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6515 108th Trail North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6515 108th Trail North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University