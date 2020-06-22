All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6273 Sumter Avenue N

6273 Sumter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6273 Sumter Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Sunny Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom/1 bath is the perfect place for you to call home! The home is very well maintained and is conveniently located right off highway 81. Features include new carpeting, lots of storage space in the basement with an extra den/bedroom, a large detached two car garage, and a giant backyard that is perfect for entertaining! Pets will be considered upon request and additional damage deposit depending on the pet. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care & snow removal. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6273 Sumter Avenue N have any available units?
6273 Sumter Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 6273 Sumter Avenue N have?
Some of 6273 Sumter Avenue N's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6273 Sumter Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
6273 Sumter Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6273 Sumter Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6273 Sumter Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 6273 Sumter Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 6273 Sumter Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 6273 Sumter Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6273 Sumter Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6273 Sumter Avenue N have a pool?
No, 6273 Sumter Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 6273 Sumter Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 6273 Sumter Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 6273 Sumter Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6273 Sumter Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6273 Sumter Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6273 Sumter Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
