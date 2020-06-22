6273 Sumter Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom/1 bath is the perfect place for you to call home! The home is very well maintained and is conveniently located right off highway 81. Features include new carpeting, lots of storage space in the basement with an extra den/bedroom, a large detached two car garage, and a giant backyard that is perfect for entertaining! Pets will be considered upon request and additional damage deposit depending on the pet. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care & snow removal. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email Info@Simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!