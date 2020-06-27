2569 Brookdale Ln

Amenities
Awesome 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo with private entrance and attached 1-car garage available August 1st!
Quiet location backing up to woods with direct access to Palmer Lake Park/Shingle Creek Trail. Inside has new flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, new dishwasher, fresh paint, half bath on the main level, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, central air, and new washer/dryer being installed on the 2nd level. Easy freeway access and 10 minutes to DT.
** OPEN HOUSE - Sunday 07-07-2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm **
Link for application($45.00) : https://www.avail.co/l/130757