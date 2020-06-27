All apartments in Brooklyn Park
2569 Brookdale Ln

2569 Brookdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2569 Brookdale Lane, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Palmer Lake

Amenities

Awesome 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo with private entrance and attached 1-car garage available August 1st!

Quiet location backing up to woods with direct access to Palmer Lake Park/Shingle Creek Trail. Inside has new flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, new dishwasher, fresh paint, half bath on the main level, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, central air, and new washer/dryer being installed on the 2nd level. Easy freeway access and 10 minutes to DT.

** OPEN HOUSE - Sunday 07-07-2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm **

Link for application($45.00) : https://www.avail.co/l/130757

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 2569 Brookdale Ln have any available units?
2569 Brookdale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 2569 Brookdale Ln have?
Some of 2569 Brookdale Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2569 Brookdale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2569 Brookdale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2569 Brookdale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2569 Brookdale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 2569 Brookdale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2569 Brookdale Ln offers parking.
Does 2569 Brookdale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2569 Brookdale Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2569 Brookdale Ln have a pool?
No, 2569 Brookdale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2569 Brookdale Ln have accessible units?
No, 2569 Brookdale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2569 Brookdale Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2569 Brookdale Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2569 Brookdale Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2569 Brookdale Ln has units with air conditioning.
