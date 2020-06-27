2569 Brookdale Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo with private entrance and attached 1-car garage available August 1st!



Quiet location backing up to woods with direct access to Palmer Lake Park/Shingle Creek Trail. Inside has new flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, new dishwasher, fresh paint, half bath on the main level, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, central air, and new washer/dryer being installed on the 2nd level. Easy freeway access and 10 minutes to DT.



** OPEN HOUSE - Sunday 07-07-2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm **



Link for application($45.00) : https://www.avail.co/l/130757