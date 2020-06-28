All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

6736 Perry Ave N

6736 Perry Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6736 Perry Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Willow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge lot, garage, plenty of storage, great sun porch and yard. Fresh paint and new upper floor carpet.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3X rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

