6242 Scott Ave N

Great price for this 4 bedroom, 2 bath Brooklyn Center home! Layout has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, featuring an open kitchen and separate dining room. Lower finished level has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and a bonus entertainment space! Garage included.



Available NOW! This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,650. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.



Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 6242 Scott.