Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

6242 Scott Ave N

6242 Scott Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6242 Scott Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Kylawn

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great price for this 4 bedroom, 2 bath Brooklyn Center home! Layout has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, featuring an open kitchen and separate dining room. Lower finished level has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and a bonus entertainment space! Garage included.

Available NOW! This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,650. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 6242 Scott.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6242 Scott Ave N have any available units?
6242 Scott Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
Is 6242 Scott Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6242 Scott Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6242 Scott Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 6242 Scott Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 6242 Scott Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6242 Scott Ave N offers parking.
Does 6242 Scott Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6242 Scott Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6242 Scott Ave N have a pool?
No, 6242 Scott Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6242 Scott Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6242 Scott Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6242 Scott Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6242 Scott Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6242 Scott Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6242 Scott Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
