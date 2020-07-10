5731 Northport Drive

Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home that features beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and updated bathrooms! Plenty of storage space in the detached garage, outdoor shed, and in the basement. The newly carpeted lower level includes a large area for a family room, as well as one of the bedrooms with an attached half bathroom. Spacious deck off the eat in kitchen overlooks the large backyard!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 9/16/18

