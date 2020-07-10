All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5731 Northport Drive

5731 Northport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5731 Northport Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Northport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home that features beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and updated bathrooms! Plenty of storage space in the detached garage, outdoor shed, and in the basement. The newly carpeted lower level includes a large area for a family room, as well as one of the bedrooms with an attached half bathroom. Spacious deck off the eat in kitchen overlooks the large backyard!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to scheudle a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 9/16/18
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Northport Drive have any available units?
5731 Northport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 5731 Northport Drive have?
Some of 5731 Northport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 Northport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Northport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Northport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5731 Northport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5731 Northport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Northport Drive offers parking.
Does 5731 Northport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 Northport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Northport Drive have a pool?
No, 5731 Northport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Northport Drive have accessible units?
No, 5731 Northport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Northport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 Northport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 Northport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5731 Northport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

