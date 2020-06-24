Rent Calculator
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
4849 124th Lane Northeast
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4849 124th Lane Northeast
4849 124th Lane Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4849 124th Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Willowbrook
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 bedroom, 4 bathroom updated home with 3 car garage. Expansive deck overlooking spacious backyard,
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/blaine-mn?lid=12334537
(RLNE4963337)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4849 124th Lane Northeast have any available units?
4849 124th Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blaine, MN
.
What amenities does 4849 124th Lane Northeast have?
Some of 4849 124th Lane Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4849 124th Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4849 124th Lane Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 124th Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4849 124th Lane Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4849 124th Lane Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4849 124th Lane Northeast offers parking.
Does 4849 124th Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4849 124th Lane Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 124th Lane Northeast have a pool?
No, 4849 124th Lane Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4849 124th Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4849 124th Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 124th Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4849 124th Lane Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 4849 124th Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4849 124th Lane Northeast has units with air conditioning.
