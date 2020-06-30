2324 119th Lane North East

Amenities

Don't miss this corner unit 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath townhouse located just minutes from State Highway 65 in Blaine available 3/15/2020. All 3 bedrooms are on the same floor and main level has open floor plan with kitchen opening up into dining space and living room. Amenities include fireplace, washer, dryer, dishwasher, 2 car garage, and access to HOA playground. Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash, HOA covers lawn maintenance and snow removal. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, deposit, 1st month rent, and $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.