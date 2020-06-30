All apartments in Blaine
2324 119th Lane North East

2324 119th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2324 119th Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Deacon's Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
Don't miss this corner unit 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath townhouse located just minutes from State Highway 65 in Blaine available 3/15/2020. All 3 bedrooms are on the same floor and main level has open floor plan with kitchen opening up into dining space and living room. Amenities include fireplace, washer, dryer, dishwasher, 2 car garage, and access to HOA playground. Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash, HOA covers lawn maintenance and snow removal. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, deposit, 1st month rent, and $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 119th Lane North East have any available units?
2324 119th Lane North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 2324 119th Lane North East have?
Some of 2324 119th Lane North East's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 119th Lane North East currently offering any rent specials?
2324 119th Lane North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 119th Lane North East pet-friendly?
No, 2324 119th Lane North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 2324 119th Lane North East offer parking?
Yes, 2324 119th Lane North East offers parking.
Does 2324 119th Lane North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 119th Lane North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 119th Lane North East have a pool?
No, 2324 119th Lane North East does not have a pool.
Does 2324 119th Lane North East have accessible units?
No, 2324 119th Lane North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 119th Lane North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 119th Lane North East has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 119th Lane North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 119th Lane North East does not have units with air conditioning.

