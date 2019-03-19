1624 Chatham Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home available for rent in Arden Hills! This lovely property is located near Bethel University and Tony Schmidt Regional Park. The kitchen has been recently renovated with newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This home has hardwood floors throughout the main floor living space. The 2 bedrooms/main bath and master bedroom/en suite are separated by the main living quarters. The lower level features a nice entertaining area with an additional kitchen, large living room, fireplace and walkout covered patio.



Available: May 8, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: NO PETS



Utilities Included in Rent: NONE

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $55 Monthly Water Utility Usage Fee



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



