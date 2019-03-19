All apartments in Arden Hills
Home
/
Arden Hills, MN
/
1624 Chatham Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1624 Chatham Ave

1624 Chatham Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Chatham Ave, Arden Hills, MN 55112

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b8e9c50be ----
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home available for rent in Arden Hills! This lovely property is located near Bethel University and Tony Schmidt Regional Park. The kitchen has been recently renovated with newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This home has hardwood floors throughout the main floor living space. The 2 bedrooms/main bath and master bedroom/en suite are separated by the main living quarters. The lower level features a nice entertaining area with an additional kitchen, large living room, fireplace and walkout covered patio.

Available: May 8, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Utilities Included in Rent: NONE
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $55 Monthly Water Utility Usage Fee

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Chatham Ave have any available units?
1624 Chatham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden Hills, MN.
What amenities does 1624 Chatham Ave have?
Some of 1624 Chatham Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Chatham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Chatham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Chatham Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Chatham Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Chatham Ave offer parking?
No, 1624 Chatham Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Chatham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Chatham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Chatham Ave have a pool?
No, 1624 Chatham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Chatham Ave have accessible units?
No, 1624 Chatham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Chatham Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Chatham Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Chatham Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Chatham Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

