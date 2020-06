Amenities

For a showing of this property, please contact Nick Gravemann at (507) 722-2301â?¬ or nickg@reiprop.com.



You are going to love this home. Perfectly located in the heart of Apple Valley close to shopping and dining. Relax by the fireplace in the living room with an excellent view of pond. Master bedroom has double walk in closets with master bath. Third bedroom is the entire lower level or the perfect rec room. Washer/ dryer included. Tenant pays for Gas, Electric and Trash.